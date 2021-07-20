Newcastle United transfer 'practically a done deal' as ex-Magpies star reveals surprise at contract decision

After “issues with the disclosure of evidence”, the arbitration process will now take place in ‘early 2022’, a big blow to the Magpies’ immediate takeover hopes.

However, Steve Bruce and co still have a Premier League campaign to prepare for – here’s the latest Toon-related news:

Florian Lejeune to Alaves is ‘practically a done deal’

Newcastle United defender Florian Lejeune is closing in on a move to Alaves. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Reports in Spain claim Florian Lejeune’s return to Alaves is “practically a done deal”.

Newcastle head coach Bruce confirmed the Frenchman was set re-join the La Liga club after his successful loan spell there last season.

And according to AS, a deal for the 30-year-old is all-but complete and all that is absent is “confirmation”.

Lejeune, signed by Rafa Benitez from Eibar four years ago, suffered two serious knee injuries earlier in his United career.

Steve Howey surprised by Andy Carroll exit

Former Newcastle United defender Steve Howey is surprised by the decision to release Andy Carroll.

The 32-year-old started just four Premier League games last season – with his other 14 appearances coming as a substitute.

Steve Bruce confirmed Carroll had been let go after Sunday’s shock pre-season defeat to York City, a move which Howey dones’t necessarily agree with.

He told Football Fan Cast: “I’m surprised because I felt as though he was available a lot more than I thought he would be and wasn’t used.

"I’m not sure what the lad can do if he’s given very few minutes on the park. I’d have used him a bit more.”

Ex-Toon winger on trial at non-league club

Former Newcastle winger Yasin Ben El-Mhanni is on trial at National League side Southend United.

The skillful 25-year-old made two first-team appearances during his two years on Tyneside before dropping down the leagues to join Scunthorpe United.

He departed Glanford Park in 2020 and has been without a club since as he bids to win a contract at Phil Brown’s Southend.

Brown revealed to the Southend Echo: "Yasin has been with Scunthorpe and Newcastle so we'll be having a look at him as well in the positions we still want to strengthen."

