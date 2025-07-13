Newcastle United have completed the signing of Anthony Elanga - but what’s next for them in the transfer market?

Newcastle United’s summer window so far has been dominated by a select group of players. Their purchase of Anthony Elanga, thankfully now completed, has made most of the headlines in recent weeks as Newcastle fans eagerly awaited an opportunity to celebrate their club making a major signing once again.

Their desperate need for a new right winger has now been solved with hopes high that Elanga can be a transformative signing to take Eddie Howe’s squad to the next level. With one signing complete, what is next on Newcastle United’s transfer agenda?

Hopes of signing Joao Pedro and Liam Delap were dashed after their moves to Chelsea. Whilst Bryan Mbeumo and Mohammed Kudus will move to Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur respectively, although the former’s proposed move still requires movement in negotiations to be completed.

Newcastle United’s next transfer priority

So what is next for Newcastle United? Well, seemingly the next closest move to completion is James Trafford’s transfer from Burnley.

The former Manchester City man has long been linked with a move to Tyneside having been on the verge of joining last summer, only for a move to be pulled at the eleventh hour. Trafford would go onto excel for Scott Parker’s side in their promotion winning campaign and has again been put on Newcastle’s shortlist this summer.

Burnley, though, are keen to hold onto their number one and are reluctant to see him leave unless they are well compensated for his services. A fee of £30m may be enough to tempt them into selling and whilst personal terms are not expected to be an issue between Trafford and Newcastle, they two clubs do remain apart in their valuations of the player.

A secondary striker is also being considered following Callum Wilson’s departure. Wilson confirmed that he would be leaving the club as a free agent earlier this week.

Alexander Isak is, and will remain, the club’s starting striker but a back-up option is needed so the Swedish international’s game time can be managed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is available to sign on a free transfer this summer, is reportedly someone that is being considered by the Magpies.

Hugo Ekitike, who has twice rejected a move to St James’ Park in the past, is also on their radar. The Frenchman would not come cheaply this summer but, unlike Calvert-Lewin, would be a transfer that sees the Magpies future proof their striker position should Isak leave the club next summer.

Above all of this though is Newcastle United’s need for a centre-back. Fabian Schar and Dan Burn’s consistency, not just in performances but also fitness levels, ensured that a lack of depth in the heart of defence was not exploited over the course of the season. Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles’ respective returns to fitness will be a boost, but another defender is a must this summer if Newcastle really want to compete on all fronts.

Whether that is a tried and tested Premier League centre-back like Marc Guehi, or whether it’s an option from Europe, like Georgio Scalvini, that they can develop over the campaign to eventually become a long-term starter, that is a big decision they will have to make. Entering next season with their current defensive options could be a big error and one they may come to regret.