Newcastle United transfer Q&A: YOUR deadline day questions answered on Andy Carroll, Emil Krafth & the planned Arsenal boycott

Newcastle United’s transfer business is done – now they’re going to have to let the football do the talking.

By Liam Kennedy
Thursday, 08 August, 2019, 16:40
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: Newcastle United new signing Allan Saint - Maximin poses for photographs with fans during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Newcastle United and AS Saint - Etienne at St. James Park on August 03, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Steve Bruce is in, Rafa Benitez out. The goals of Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez have been replaced with unproven Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin and then of course there’s been the homecoming of Andy Carroll.

Our writer Liam Kennedy answers YOUR questions on the big issues at Newcastle United this summer.

