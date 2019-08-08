Newcastle United transfer Q&A: YOUR deadline day questions answered on Andy Carroll, Emil Krafth & the planned Arsenal boycott
Newcastle United’s transfer business is done – now they’re going to have to let the football do the talking.
By Liam Kennedy
Thursday, 08 August, 2019, 16:40
Steve Bruce is in, Rafa Benitez out. The goals of Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez have been replaced with unproven Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin and then of course there’s been the homecoming of Andy Carroll.
Our writer Liam Kennedy answers YOUR questions on the big issues at Newcastle United this summer.