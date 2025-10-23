Newcastle United among clubs eyeing up £60m-rated Everton star

Newcastle United are keeping track of a highly-rated Everton star following their busy summer transfer window.

Newcastle United spent big on Anthony Elanga this summer but already, they appear to be eyeing up another winger.

Elanga has endured a slow start to life at St. James’ Park so far, failing to score and registering just one assist in 12 games across all competitions, while he hasn’t managed a single direct goal involvement in eight Premier League outings. However, the Sweden international’s previous exploits at Nottingham Forest point to a much more promising future, once he becomes accustomed to his new surroundings.

Elanga joined Anthony Gordon, Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes among Eddie Howe’s winger options, and now, Newcastle are being linked with another wideman.

Newcastle United keeping tabs on Everton star

Iliman Ndiaye of Everton celebrates. | Getty Images

According to TEAMtalk, Newcastle are one of a quintet of clubs keeping tabs on Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye. The Senegal international joined the Toffees from Marseille last summer and was an instant success, registering 12 goals in 37 appearances across all competitions in 2024/25, including nine in 33 Premier League games.

Ndiaye has followed that up with another three goals in Everton’s first eight Premier League games of 2025/26, while he also holds the honour of scoring the last-ever men’s goal at Goodison Park, and the first competitive goal at Hill Dickinson Stadium. TEAMtalk report that Newcastle and Tottenham are considering approaches to their Premier League rivals, while Ndiaye is also attracting interest in Europe from heavyweights such as Juventus, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid.

Everton to demand huge fee for Iliman Ndiaye

Everton boss David Moyes. | Getty Images.

Ndiaye still has four years left to run on a contract he only signed last summer, when Everton paid £15million for his services. That, coupled with his critical importance to the Toffees - second only to Jack Grealish (17) for chances created this season (13) and first for successful take-ons (20) - all means he won’t come cheap.

In fact, David Moyes has publicly stated he intends to keep his core group together, recently stating: “We’re not in the business of letting go of our best.” Meanwhile, Ndiaye was also asked about rumours linking him with a departure for a feature in a recent Everton matchday programme.

“As I always say, if there are rumours or interest like that, it must mean you’re doing something right, right?” he said, adding: “I’m really happy to be at this club and be part of a new project with the new stadium, new ownership.”

According to TEAMtalk, it could take ‘north of £60m’ to convince Everton to sell Ndiaye, making it a tall order, indeed, for Newcastle or any other potential suitor - especially considering the Magpies have only just spent £55m to bring Elanga on board from Nottingham Forest. Alongside Elanga, Newcastle signed the likes of Nick Woltemade, Yoane Wissa and Malick Thiaw in what was a busy summer that also saw Alexander Isak eventually depart for Liverpool.