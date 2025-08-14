Newcastle United transfer news: Eddie Howe’s side are ploughing on in the transfer market and have eyes on signing Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey and Brentford’s Yoane Wissa.

Newcastle United’s Premier League season gets underway on Saturday when they face Aston Villa at Villa Park (12:30pm kick-off). After a summer of frustration in the transfer market, it will be good for Eddie Howe and his team to concentrate on footballing matters when they take on one of their direct rivals for Champions League football.

However, transfer rumours and news will continue to rumble on in the background and the Magpies know they need to strengthen in a few areas to ensure that Howe’s squad has the required quality and depth to compete in all competitions this season. Alexander Isak’s future needs to be solved, whilst they also progress in deals to sign Jacob Ramsey and Yoane Wissa from Villa and Brentford respectively.

Anthony Elanga, Aaron Ramsdale and Malick Thiaw could all make their competitive debuts for the Magpies at Villa Park, although the latter two may have to remain patient for that. Although it is not in perfect condition ahead of Saturday’s Premier League opener, Howe’s squad is finally beginning to take shape and some new additions in the coming days could give the whole club a much needed boost.

Here, we take a look at what Howe’s Newcastle United starting XI and substitutes could look like come the end of the summer transfer window if all the latest transfer rumours are true. What do you make of this team? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Newcastle United’s new-look squad - according to latest transfer rumours

GK - Nick Pope

Pope will likely begin the campaign as number one but he knows that he must perform if he is to keep Ramsdale behind him in the pecking order.

RB - Tino Livramento

Livramento enjoyed a good summer with England U21’s, but struggled on his return to St James’ Park at the weekend. There’s no doubt that he will get back to his very best with a few games under his belt.

CB - Malick Thiaw

Whilst Thiaw may have to wait for his Newcastle United debut, it is hoped that he can stamp his authority on the team and force himself into Howe’s plans if and when he gets that opportunity to impress.

CB - Sven Botman

Fabian Schar and Dan Burn have done very little wrong and will be very hard to displace as starters. However, it is clear that Botman and Thiaw are the club’s preferred long-term centre-back partnership.

LB - Lewis Hall

It is great to see Hall back in action and reminding everyone that he is the best English left-back and one of, if not the best, in the Premier League.

CM - Bruno Guimaraes

The Brazilian will captain Newcastle United this season and he has some job to replicate his successes from his debut campaign.

CM - Sandro Tonali

This time last year, Tonali was still banned from football and hadn’t really shown what he was capable of in a Newcastle United shirt. Now though, he has emerged as one of their key players and proven himself to be one of the best midfielders in the whole Premier League.

CM - Joelinton

Fans will be champing at the bit to see Ramsey involved if his signing is completed. However, Joelinton has proven time and time again that he is a key component in Howe’s teams.

RW - Anthony Elanga

It will be very interesting to see who Howe picks at Villa Park this weekend. Elanga will be desperate to hit the ground running and knows he has a very capable deputy ready to claim his place.

ST - Yoane Wissa

Whilst Wissa is not someone who is expected to lead the line in the long-term, until Isak’s situation is resolved the 28-year-old could find himself doing just that if his long-anticipated £35m move from Brentford is eventually completed.

LW - Anthony Gordon

Gordon has looked very sharp during pre-season and will want to impress after a slightly disappointing campaign last year.

SUB - Aaron Ramsdale

Ramsdale will want to displace Pope as Howe’s first-choice goalkeeper this season. Newcastle United could make his loan deal into a permanent transfer at the end of the season.

SUB - Kieran Trippier

Trippier is an absolutely brilliant back-up for Howe to have this season and his leadership will be key to any successes they have.

SUB - Fabian Schar

Schar will have a big role to play this season as the club plan for his eventual departure - whenever that may be.

SUB - Dan Burn

Burn and Botman are great options for Howe to have at centre-back alongside Thiaw and Schar on the right.

SUB - Jacob Ramsey

Ramsey’s adaptability means he will get plenty of gametime this season. That could come in centre midfield, out wide or as a number ten.

SUB - Lewis Miley

Miley is another player who will likely get more gametime than he was afforded last season. This could be the year he finally blossoms and really challenges for a starting spot.

SUB - Jacob Murphy

Murphy’s numbers last season saw him rank alongside the Premier League’s best and he will want to repeat those goals and assists any chance he gets this term.

SUB - Harvey Barnes

Barnes’ brilliant form at the end of last season rightly kept Gordon out of the team - it will be a very intriguing battle between the two this campaign to see who gets the nod from Howe.

SUB - Alexander Isak

If Isak is not sold, then he will have to reintegrate himself into the Newcastle United squad. A starting spot is far from guaranteed though and he will have to prove himself again.