Newcastle United transfer rumours: £16.5m permanent Salomon Rondon deal in jeopardy

Newcastle United's hopes of signing Salomon Rondon on a permanent basis have been dealt a blow, according to reports.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed a fruitful campaign at St James's Park after sealing a season-long loan switch from West Brom - having netted nine times in 28 appearances.

And the Magpies remain keen on tying down the Venezuelan international to a permanent deal once his loan stay expires, with the striker's contract containing a £16.5m release clause.

That fee has alerted a number of clubs, with Turkish giants Galatasaray the latest team to show an interest in Rondon.

Turkish publication Takvim claim that scouts from the club have been monitoring the striker in recent weeks and will continue to do so over the course of the campaign.

Manager Fatih Terim is believed to be in the market for a new striker and, with Gala looking set to secure Champions League football, a move for Rondon would make sense.

Such interest, coupled with Mike Ashley's reluctance to sanction deals for players 29 and over due to their potential resale value, could jeopardise a potential permanent switch to Newcastle for the forward.

Everton have also been linked with a move for Rondon in recent weeks.