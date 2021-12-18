Newcastle United transfer rumours: Eddie Howe plans to recall midfielder from Aberdeen loan in January, Newcastle dealt blow as rumoured transfer target not keen on move

Leeds United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of a player, who has long been reported as a target for the Elland Road side, with the wanted man apparently keen on remaining with his current club.

Newcastle United look set to recall a promising young midfielder next month after his loan to the Scottish Premiership didn’t go as well as hoped while the short term future of a Burnley player, on loan in League 1, is still to be decided.

Meanwhile, Liverpool has set an asking price for a player who was linked with several clubs in the summer, most notably Brighton & Hove Albion.

Manchester United’s Anthony Martial look set to be departing Old Trafford and his next destination could be in Italy while Arsenal are said to be looking at the Serie A to try and land a Brazilian international midfielder.

A Manchester City striker is rumoured to be the top target for Barcelona while, back on Merseyside, Everton are looking to add a new left-back from Ukraine.

Chelsea are looking to add more depth in January to cover for injuries and could be looking to the Serie A for a new full back of their own.

Here are Saturday’s Premier League transfer rumours:

1. Arsenal could make January move for Mello Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen to add Juventus and Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo, 25, to his Gunners squad in January (FourFourTwo) Photo: David Ramos Photo Sales

2. Barcelona make Torres top target Manchester City and Spain forward Ferran Torres, 21, is Barcelona manager Xavi's main target for the January transfer window. (Fichajes) Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

3. Chelsea looking to Hernandez after Chilwell injury Chelsea are interested in AC Milan and France left-back Theo Hernandez, 24, as cover for injured England defender Ben Chilwell (El Nacional) Photo: Alessandro Sabattini Photo Sales

4. Everton interested in Mykolenko Everton could be set to seal an £18m move for Ukraine left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dinamo Kiev as Rafa Benitez's reported rift with Lucas Digne drags on (Daily Mail) Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales