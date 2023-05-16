News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United transfer rumours: Eddie Howe’s predicted starting XI in 2023/24

Newcastle United transfers: Dominik Szoboszlai has become the latest name linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer - but how would he fit into Eddie Howe’s starting line-up?

By Joe Buck
Published 16th May 2023, 16:00 BST

The summer transfer window could prove to be a very busy time at St James’ Park as the club look to strengthen their first-team and squad depth.

They will have to balance domestic and European football on a weekly basis with targets from around Europe being considered when the transfer window opens.

Here, we take a look at what a Newcastle United starting XI could look like next season based on the latest transfer rumours.

Pope has impressed during his debut campaign at St James’ Park and will likely be their first-choice ‘keeper heading into next season.

1. GK: Nick Pope

Trippier is the leader of this team and his experience will be needed next season as the club balances domestic and European football.

2. RB: Kieran Trippier

Newcastle are one of a few clubs credited with an interest in signing the Nice defender this summer. The 23-year-old has a very bright future in the game and could be someone the Magpies look to sign when the transfer window opens.

3. CB: Jean-Clair Todibo

Botman has taken to the Premier League with ease this season and is developing into one of the best defenders in the division.

4. CB: Sven Botman

