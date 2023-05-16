Newcastle United transfer rumours: Eddie Howe’s predicted starting XI in 2023/24
Newcastle United transfers: Dominik Szoboszlai has become the latest name linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer - but how would he fit into Eddie Howe’s starting line-up?
The summer transfer window could prove to be a very busy time at St James’ Park as the club look to strengthen their first-team and squad depth.
They will have to balance domestic and European football on a weekly basis with targets from around Europe being considered when the transfer window opens.
Here, we take a look at what a Newcastle United starting XI could look like next season based on the latest transfer rumours.