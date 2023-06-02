Newcastle United transfer rumours: Eddie Howe’s predicted starting XI in 2023/24
Newcastle United transfers: What could Eddie Howe’s starting XI look like next season?
The summer transfer window could prove to be a very busy time at St James’ Park as the club look to strengthen their first-team and squad depth.
They will have to balance domestic and Champions League football on a weekly basis this season with targets from around Europe being considered when the transfer window opens.
The Magpies will look to strengthen both the quality and depth of the options available to Howe - but just who could make the move to St James’ Park this summer?
Here, we take a look at what a Newcastle United starting XI could look like next season based on the latest transfer rumours.