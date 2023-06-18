News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

Newcastle United transfer rumours: Eddie Howe's stunning new-look 2023/24 line-up - if rumours are true

Newcastle United transfers: What could Eddie Howe's 2023/24 matchday squad look like if the latest transfer rumours were true?

By Joe Buck
Published 18th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

Newcastle United's return to the Champions League means a busy summer window is expected on Tyneside.

The club will need to strengthen both the quality and depth of Howe's squad ahead of the season that will see them balance domestic and European competitions for the first time in over a decade.

The club, unsurprisingly, have been linked with signing a whole host of players over the past few weeks or so and with the transfer window opening on Wednesday June 14 (an the international one beginning on July 1), these rumours continue to build and gather pace.

Here, we take a look at what Howe's match day squad next season could look like based on all the current transfer rumours.

Would you like to see Newcastle United sign any of these? Follow us on our social media platforms and let us know your thoughts there:

Pope has impressed during his debut campaign at St James’ Park and will likely be their first-choice ‘keeper heading into next season.

1. GK: Nick Pope

Pope has impressed during his debut campaign at St James’ Park and will likely be their first-choice ‘keeper heading into next season.

Photo Sales
Trippier is the leader of this team and his experience will be needed next season as the club balances domestic and European football.

2. RB: Kieran Trippier

Trippier is the leader of this team and his experience will be needed next season as the club balances domestic and European football.

Photo Sales
Newcastle United and Manchester United have been linked with a move for the South Korean defender this summer. He has starred at Napoli and it’s only a matter of time before he is picked up by one of Europe’s elite teams.

3. CB: Kim Min-jae

Newcastle United and Manchester United have been linked with a move for the South Korean defender this summer. He has starred at Napoli and it’s only a matter of time before he is picked up by one of Europe’s elite teams.

Photo Sales
Botman has taken to the Premier League with ease this season and is developing into one of the best defenders in the division.

4. CB: Sven Botman

Botman has taken to the Premier League with ease this season and is developing into one of the best defenders in the division.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5