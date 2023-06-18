Newcastle United transfers: What could Eddie Howe's 2023/24 matchday squad look like if the latest transfer rumours were true?

Newcastle United's return to the Champions League means a busy summer window is expected on Tyneside.

The club will need to strengthen both the quality and depth of Howe's squad ahead of the season that will see them balance domestic and European competitions for the first time in over a decade.

The club, unsurprisingly, have been linked with signing a whole host of players over the past few weeks or so and with the transfer window opening on Wednesday June 14 (an the international one beginning on July 1), these rumours continue to build and gather pace.

Here, we take a look at what Howe's match day squad next season could look like based on all the current transfer rumours.

GK: Nick Pope Pope has impressed during his debut campaign at St James' Park and will likely be their first-choice 'keeper heading into next season.

RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier is the leader of this team and his experience will be needed next season as the club balances domestic and European football.

CB: Kim Min-jae Newcastle United and Manchester United have been linked with a move for the South Korean defender this summer. He has starred at Napoli and it's only a matter of time before he is picked up by one of Europe's elite teams.

CB: Sven Botman Botman has taken to the Premier League with ease this season and is developing into one of the best defenders in the division.