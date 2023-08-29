Newcastle United transfer rumours: The Magpies have signed five players so far this summer with deadline day fast approaching.

Newcastle United have sealed deals for Yankuba Minteh, Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall so far this summer. Whilst Minteh will spend the season on-loan at Feyenoord, hopes are high that Tonali, Barnes, Hall and Livramento can play a major part in Newcastle’s adventures in Europe and in the Premier League this season.

The Magpies have the delicate task of balancing Champions League and Premier League football this term and are still looking for ways to strengthen their squad before the summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Friday, September 1.

But just who could those additions be? A whole host of players have been linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer and here, we take a look at what Eddie Howe’s matchday squad could look like next season based on all the latest transfer rumours:

1 . GK: Nick Pope Pope is the club's outright no.1 goalkeeper.

2 . RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier is likely one of the first names on Howe's team sheet and was an almost ever-present last season. Whilst the club have added Tino Livramento as cover for the 32-year-old, Trippier will have a big role to play in most of Newcastle's games this season.

3 . CB: Antonio Silva Newcastle United have been linked with a late, late move in the window for the Benfica defender following Sven Botman's injury worries.