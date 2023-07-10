Newcastle United transfers: What could Eddie Howe’s starting XI look like next season?

The summer transfer window could prove to be a very busy time at St James’ Park as the club look to strengthen their first-team and squad depth.

They will have to balance domestic and Champions League football on a weekly basis this season with targets from around Europe being considered when the transfer window opens.

The Magpies will look to strengthen both the quality and depth of the options available to Howe this summer with players across the pitch needing to be added.

They have already added Sandro Tonali to their ranks this summer - and more are expected to join.

But with that means some players could also leave the club with the future of Allan Saint-Maximin recently coming under the spotlight.

But just who could make the move to St James’ Park this summer? And which existing players could see their place in the team threatened when the 2023/24 season gets underway?

Here, we take a look at what a Newcastle United starting XI could look like next season based on the latest transfer rumours.