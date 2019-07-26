Newcastle United transfer rumours: Liverpool winger linked amid heavy competition
Newcastle United have been linked with a Premier League winger as they look to step-up their recruitment drive.
Steve Bruce’s side look set to clinch a deal for a wideman in the coming days, with Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin their top target.
But Football Insider have suggested that Liverpool winger Harry Wilson is also on the Magpies’ radar, and could be another option should a deal for the Ligue 1 star fail to materialise.
Wilson, who enjoyed a fine season on loan at Derby County last season, is set to be allowed to leave Anfield this summer with his first-team chances again looking limited.
And that has alerted a host of clubs who are believed to be keen on his services – with Aston Villa and Championship Leeds United also linked with a swoop.
Meanwhile, Elias Sorensen’s agent has been discussing the possibility of the youngster leaving St James’s Park on another loan deal.
Sorensen, who made his first team bow in the Premier League Asia Trophy, was sent on loan to Blackpool last season – but the move failed to work out.
And his representative, Casper Gronn, insists the striker is focused on the future on Tyneside – but won’t rule out a temporary switch.
““The immediate plan for Elias Sørensen is to play in the first team and get the opportunity there,” he said.
“If they go out and buy two or three strikers, then we’ll probably look into the possibility of a loan, where there is also great interest.”