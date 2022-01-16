The Magpies led Watford thanks to a superb goal from Allan Saint-Maximin shortly after half-time, however the Hornets fired back shortly before the full-time whistle.

Joao Pedro gifted the visitors a point and Eddie Howe was left to continue his search for only their second win of the campaign.

The draw leaves Newcastle in 19th place – only one point above Burnley, who have three games in hand.

The Tyneside club face a trip to Leeds United next weekend.

Here are the best of today’s rumours...

1. EFL clubs battle for Seagulls keeper Ipswich Town and Luton Town are vying for the permanent signing of Brighton goalkeeper Christian Walton. The 26-year-old has spent the first half of the season on loan with The Tractor Boys. (The 72)

2. West Ham eyeing £40m striker West Ham are allegedly eyeing up a January move for Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick. The German club will demand around £40 million for the 25-year-old, who has scored 18 goals in 16 Bundesliga matches this season. (Calcio Mercato)

3. Real Madrid consider Everton swoop Real Madrid are reportedly considering a move for Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure. Carlo Ancelotti is fond of the 29-year-old since his spell at Goodison Park. (Fichajes)

4. Barcelona eyeing €20m Liverpool star Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino in the summer. It is thought the Brazilian would be available for around €20 million. (Liverpool Echo)