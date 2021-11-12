Newcastle United transfer rumours: Magpies could land ex-Chelsea defender, Newcastle eye Real Madrid ace

The ex-Bournemouth boss will take the reins for the first time when the Magpies host Brentford at St James' Park next weekend, and the pressure in on his side to pick up some precious points - and, indeed, their first win of the season - as they look to claw their way out of the relegation zone.

Discussing the club's plans for transfer activity in the January transfer window, Howe tempered expectations of a spending spree, and claimed: “My immediate thought coming here, was the last thing I want to talk about is January.

“I won’t say it’s not in my thoughts at all, there is certain work you have to do and every club prepares for transfer windows and loads of what if situations. But my thought is to get the best out of the players we have here now.

“There are so many games between now and January. When I see all these reports linking Newcastle with this player and that player, it doesn’t do any good for the players who are here reading that.

“We have to be united as a football club from top to bottom, that’s vital to our success. So I would urge people not to speculate too much… although I know it’s part of your job but for me it’s the team in the here and now that is my only focus."

Take a look at today's biggest stories from the Premier League, as the top tier sides gear up for the competition's return next week:

1. Spurs face competition for Celik Spurs and Atletico Madrid have both been linked with a move for Lille right-back Zeki Celik. The 24-year-old, who is also on Roma's radar, featured for Turkey in last summer's rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament. (Sport Witness)

2. Kane speaks out on City transfer saga Spurs striker Harry Kane has spoken out on his summer transfer saga with Manchester City, insisting he handled the speculation linking him with the Citizens well. Spurs refused to sell the England captain, despite City make a £125m offer. (Evening Standard)

3. Gunners keen on Pino Arsenal have been linked with a move for Villarreal sensation Yeremi Pino, as Mikel Arteta looks to continue his overhaul of the Gunners' playing squad. The 19-year-old ace has impressed in La Liga so far this season, and has two caps for Spain's senior side. (Fichajes)

4. Valencia keep tabs on Traore Wolves winger Adama Traore is believed to be of interest to La Liga side Valencia. His manager Bruno Lage has recently been forced to deny allegations that he's been told to drop the player amid struggles to tie him down to a new deal. (Birmingham Mail)