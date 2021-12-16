Hi Vis Nike Flight match ball. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Newcastle United transfer rumours: Magpies 'increasingly confident' of signing English star, Toon reportedly set to launch £30m defender bid

Federico Fernandez has issued a message to fans after being ruled out of the bulk of Newcastle United’s festive programme.

By Jason Jones
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 8:58 am

Eddie Howe, speaking ahead of tomorrow night’s game against Liverpool at Anfield, revealed that the defender had suffered a thigh injury – and would miss the “majority” of the relegation-threatened festive fixtures.

“We’ve lost Fernandez due to an injury," said United’s head coach. “We're not sure of the extent of that injury yet, but he’ll certainly miss this game, and probably the majority of the games over the festive period. It’s a slight thigh problem.”

Fernandez, an unused substitute for last weekend’s 4-0 defeat to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, issued an update to supporters on Instagram. The 32-year-old said: "Fully focus on the recovery from an injury I pick last Monday, I will be a couples of weeks out. I can’t wait to be back.”

Fernandez has made one appearance since Howe took charge last month.

