Newcastle United transfer rumours: Magpies-linked defender reveals why he snubbed offers, Leicester could beat West Ham to England ace

The Magpies lost both their encounters against a rampant, newly-promoted Leeds last season, and will be out for revenge when they lock horns at the end of the week.
Bielsa's men, like Newcastle, have had a tricky start to the season, and head into the game off the back of a 3-0 home loss to Liverpool.
Steve Bruce's side will have been deflated by their 4-1 loss to Man Utd, and the Newcastle manager hit out in his press conference following a question over his side's preparation for the game.
Pundit Frankie McAvenie gave his verdict - via Football Insider - on the 60-year-old's comments, and said: “It’s just human nature to give something back after you get criticised. He was probably raging during the interview but he will have regretted it.
“Bruce is in a really hard position, he’s working with what he’s got. The owner hasn’t backed him and until Ashley goes, nothing will change.
“What’s he playing at? It was bizarre. With those comments but I can understand what he’s saying. He’s clearly very frustrated. Whoever comes in after Bruce, it will be the same unless the owner changes.
“Not one team would have gone to Old Trafford and won at the weekend, it was one of those occasions.”
Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Premier League, as the build-up to the weekend's action begins: