Fernandez came off the bench in last night’s 1-1 draw against Norwich City following the ninth-minute dismissal of Ciaran Clark.

And Fernandez – who hadn’t even made the bench for the club’s previous five Premier League games – played his part in a gutsy performance from Howe’s 10-man team at St James’s Park.

"I can’t speak for anyone else, all I can speak is the player that I’ve worked with so far,” said Howe. “He’s been the ultimate professional, a real leader of the group, a respected figure. I think he proved today he’s still an outstanding player, I thought he defended magnificently.

"I haven’t seen too much of Feddy yet. The week that I missed with Covid meant that I had limited training time with the group. But I was delighted to give him his opportunity. I thought Feddy played really, really well.”

1. Clarets want to keep Tarkowski Burnley are doubling down on blocking James Tarkowski from leaving in January and plan to reject all offers for him. West Ham, Tottenham, and Newcastle United have all been linked. (Football Insider) (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

2. Foxes plot Amoo swoop Leicester City are battling Borussia Dortmund and Ajax to sign free-scoring winger Akinkunmi Amoo from Swedish outfit Hammarby. (Complete Sports) (Photo by STEFAN JERREVANG/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: STEFAN JERREVANG Photo Sales

3. Liverpool urged to sign McGinn Former Chelsea star Tony Cascarino has encouraged Liverpool to go after Aston Villa star John McGinn. (The Times) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS Photo Sales

4. Bees keen on Ahmedhodzic Brentford are preparing a January move for Malmo defender Anel Ahmedhodzic, who has previously been linked with Chelsea. (SportExpressen) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: FRANCK FIFE Photo Sales