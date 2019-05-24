Newcastle United transfer rumours: Manchester United to make '£25million bid' as Magpies eye up Chelsea striker

The official summer transfer window opened just over a week ago, with speculation increasing all the time about potential deals at St James' Park.

Several players have been linked with moves to and from Newcastle United in the last few days - here are some of the latest reports which have recently surfaced:

Man United poised to make £25million bid for Sean Longstaff

Reports linking the Magpies youngster with a move to Old Trafford have increased this week, with the Red Devils looking to rebuild under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Longstaff, 21, only broke into Newcastle's first-team in December, but impressed in his nine top-flight appearances due to his all-round game.

The midfielder's season was cut short, though, after a knee injury caused him to miss the final nine games of the season.

But according to the Evening Standard, United are ready to make a bid in the region of £25million for Longstaff as they look to bolster their midfield.

Newcastle to make a 'renewed approach' for Tammy Abraham

It's not the first time Newcastle have been linked with the 21-year-old frontman who has scored 26 goals during a loan spell at Aston Villa this season.

Abraham is still contracted to Chelsea and is due to play in the Championship play-off final for Villa against Derby on Monday.

But if the Villans don't win promotion to the top-flight, the Northern Echo have claimed Newcastle will make a renewed approach for Abraham.

Even so, it remains a possibility that Chelsea could keep the striker following FIFA’s decision to issue the Blues with a transfer ban, meaning they can't sign players during the next two windows.

Liverpool place £25million price tag on Harry Wilson

Newcastle are one of the many clubs who have been linked with Liverpool winger Harry Wilson.

The 22-year-old has impressed on loan in the Championship at Derby County this season, scoring 15 goals in 40 league appearances.

Yet various outlets have claimed the Reds have placed a £25million price tag on the player, who has reportedly interested Wolves, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Brighton