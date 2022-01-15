Newcastle United transfer rumours: Newcastle and Watford competing for Ligue 1 midfield star, Fiorentina "close to accepting" £58m Arsenal bid for prolific striker

Newcastle United and Watford are thought to be in competition for a Ligue 1 star while Leeds United could face competition from CSKA Moscow, as well as West Brom, as they try to sign a Lazio striker.

Burnley are being linked with a former Liverpool and Newcastle United forward to replace Chris Wood following his £25 million move to St James’ Park and a Brighton striker is being tipped for an incredible move to Juventus this month.

Southampton have reportedly made a move to sign a goalkeeper from Manchester United after the player made his desire to leave and get regular game time cleat to the Old Trafford hierarchy and Arsenal could be close to completing a £58 million move for one of Europe’s most highly rated forwards who has lit up the Serie A this season.

Wolves are willing to “listen to offers” for one of their defenders who is currently working his way back from injury and Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly offered four different players to the Molineux side in their attempts to sign an in-demand winger.

Finally, a Chelsea defender will make a final decision on his future “soon” with Barcelona and Bayern Muncih both showing interest.

Here are Saturday’s Premier Laague transfer rumours:

1. Fiorentina close to accepting Arsenal's Vlahovic bid Fiorentina are close to accepting a £58m offer from Arsenal for 21-year-old Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic (La Repubblica) Photo: Francesco Pecoraro Photo Sales

2. Wolves will listen to offers for Bolly Wolves are ready to listen to offers for out of favour centre-back Willy Boly in the January window as the player continues to recover from injury (Daily Mail) Photo: David Price Photo Sales

3. Barca and Bayern interested in Christensen Barcelona and Bayern Munich are both strongly interested in signing Andreas Christensen as Chelsea have a proposal "still on the table" and a decision from the player is expected soon (Fabrizio Romano) Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

4. Spurs still looking to sign Traore Tottenham Hotspur are continuing their long time pursuit of Wolves' winger Adama Traore this month with Joe Rodon, Japhet Tanganga, Ryan Sessegnon and Jack Clarke amongst the players that have been offered as part of a potential deal (Team Talk) Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales