It was revealed at a Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) hearing this week that a week-long hearing which will decide the fate of a proposed £300million sale of the club was set to start on January 3.

Fans are hoping for a decision in the club’s favour which would pave the way for the resurrection of the deal, which was agreed last year by a consortium which included Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Bruce – who was left frustrated after the club only signed one player, former loanee Joe Willock, in the summer window – was asked if the timing of the hearing could have a bearing on the club’s thinking ahead of the January window.

“I haven’t put the two together in terms of takeover and the hearings and all the rest of it,” said United's head coach, who also revealed that he didn’t watch the CAT hearing on a live stream.

“January? I’ve not looked as far as January. Of course, we’re still working away behind the scenes in the recruitment department. That will never stop. But I haven’t really thought about January just yet.

"I’m focused on this week, next week and the week after.

"The hearing doesn’t affect me at all in that respect."

Newcastle, 17th in the Premier League with three points from six games, take on 14th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers this afternoon looking for their first win of the season.

