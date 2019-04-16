Newcastle United transfer rumours: Rafa Benitez eyes deal for free agent midfielder after 'crunch talks'

Newcastle United have taken former Manchester City midfielder Thomas Midgley on trial - and are weighing-up a potential deal.

The 16-year-old was released by the Citizens earlier this season having found opportunities in their under-18 side hard to come by.

But the free agent has been given a chance to shine on Tyneside and lined-up for Newcastle's academy side against Middlesbrough at the weekend.

He completed the full 90 minutes as Boro ran out 4-1 winners.

Meanwhile, reports have claimed that Benitez held 'emergency talks' with Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey last week.

Shelvey has been out of favour in recent weeks, with Benitez preferring Isaac Hayden and Ki Sung-yeung in the centre of midfield.

And according to the Sun, the former Liverpool midfielder held crunch talks with his manager on the eve of Newcastle United's visit to Leicester City.

The report claims that Shelvey asked why he wasn't being selected, with fitness the main reason believed to be given by Benitez in response.

Indeed, it is widely thought that the 27-year-old will depart St James's Park in the summer - with West Ham United heavily linked with a swoop.

A £20million deal has been mooted, with these latest reports suggesting that Shelvey may have a bleak future on Tyneside.