Newcastle United transfer rumours: Rafa Benitez tipped to swoop for £8m ex-Manchester City ace

While the transfer window is still several months away, speculation surrounding summer moves is already in full flow.

And Newcastle United have already been linked with a host of players ahead of what could prove to be a busy summer window.

The latest name linked with St James's Park is that of Aaron Mooy, currently of Huddersfield Town.

An Australian international, Mooy could leave Yorkshire if the club fail to secure Premier League survival this campaign with the 28-year-old keen to continue his career in the top flight.

Mooy joined the Terriers in an £8million deal from Manchester City in 2017, and now Fox Sports pundit Simon Hill has tipped the midfielder to join either Rangers or Newcastle.

He said: "Probably not Celtic because they’ve got Tommy Rogic but you never know. I just wonder whether (a move to Rangers) might be a possibility.

“Or maybe somewhere like a Newcastle.

“Let’s be honest, he’s not going to go to Man United or Man City or Liverpool, Spurs, Chelsea etc but I think that next tier down of club is a possibility.”