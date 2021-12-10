Ryan Fraser missed out on Newcastle United’s win over Burnley at the weekend but the former Bournemouth winger could provide Eddie Howe a selection headache as he returns to training ahead of their clash with Leicester City.

Meanwhie, Howe has provided an update on Paul Dummett who has been sidelined with a calf injury since pre-season.

The defender is unlikely to appear for the Magpies this year but is back training individually ahead of the New Year.

Here are the best of today’s rumours…

1. Burnley defender keen on West Ham move Burnley defender James Tarkowski is reportedly keen on working with David Moyes at West Ham, with both the Irons and Newcastle United interested in signing him. The centre-back's contract at Turf Moor expires next summer. (HITC) Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

2. PSG defender offered to Crystal Palace Crystal Palace have reportedly been offered Paris Saint-Germain outcast Layvin Kurzawa in January. The defender has fallen down the pecking order since he joined the club in 2015. (Jeunes Footeux) Photo: Maja Hitij Photo Sales

3. Brighton linked with Poland wonderkid Brighton & Hove Albion have been linked with a move to sign highly-rated Polish prospect Kacper Kozlowski. The 18-year-old currently plays for Pogon Szczecin and has already made six appearances for the national team. (The Argus) Photo: Lars Baron Photo Sales

4. Spurs leading race for Liverpool and West Ham target Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly leading the race to sign Torino defender Gleison Bremer, with Liverpool and West Ham also interested. The Serie A club are thought to value Bremer at £15 million. (HITC) Photo: Valerio Pennicino Photo Sales