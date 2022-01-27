Newcastle United transfer rumours: Toon launch £33m bid for Chelsea ace eyed by Leeds United, Southampton, Everton and Wolves but see offer for Liverpool defender rejected
Newcastle have reportedly seen a ‘loan to buy’ bid for Nat Phillips rejected by Liverpool.
Here is all the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:
Toon preparing ‘colossal bid’ for PL striker
Chelsea striker Armando Broja, who is currently on loan at Southampton, is reportedly the subject of a £33m bid from Newcastle United, according to Tuttomercatoweb.
Broja has impressed whilst on-loan on the south coast this season and following Southampton’s takeover by Dragan Solak, a Serbian TV mogul, the Saints reportedly wanted to make Broja the first ‘marquee signing’ of the new ownership.
Chelsea reportedly want the Albanian striker to continue his development on loan for the remainder of the season before they assess him during pre-season to see if he fits in their first-team plans or not.
Leeds, Wolves and Everton have also reportedly shown an interest in the striker.
Thomas Muller reports
In what could be one of the most surprising transfers ever, Newcastle United have been linked with a sensational move for Bayern Munich and Germany star Thomas Muller.
Muller is entering the final 18 months of his contract at the Allianz Arena and although negotiations to extend his deal in Germany have reportedly begun, Muller is reportedly open to all options.
Muller, 32, has spent his whole career with Bayern with his Bundesliga debut for the club coming in a 2-2 draw with Hamburger SV in August 2008.
Everton have also reportedly shown interest in signing the World Cup winner who has 42 goals in 110 appearances for his country.
Reds reject defender bids
Liverpool have reportedly rejected a ‘loan to buy’ bid for defender Nat Phillips, preferring instead to sell the defender this window.
Both Newcastle and Watford have reportedly submitted bids for Phillips, however, according to the Independent, both clubs have seen offers knocked-back.
Watford had previously bid £7m for the 24-year-old and although his club have rejected these bids, the report also suggests that a departure for Phillips is looking ‘increasingly likely’ this season.
Despite playing fairly-regularly last season, Phillips has only played four times in all-competitions this campaign, with just two Champions League appearances and solitary appearances in the Papa John’s Trophy and Carabao Cup to his name.