One of the big decisions facing Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce over the remainder of the summer transfer is what to do with young goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.
First choice stopper Martin Dubravka is set to miss the start of the campaign after having surgery on an injured foot with Karl Darlow recovering from Covid-19.
That means Woodman – who spent the last two seasons on loan at Swansea City – could be in line to start the season, despite a number of reports linking him with potential exits from St. James’ Park in recent weeks.
And former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips, once a bitter rival of the Magpies, has spoken about the current goalkeeping situation on Tyneside.
“Yeah, he could start, why not?” he told Football Insider.
“Once again Steve Bruce is having to deal with injuries on the eve of a new season.
“I feel sorry for him. He’s never moaned about those injuries, he just gets on with it.
“If Woodman is handed that big opportunity I’m sure he’ll take it.
“Whether he can remain the number one for the full season remains to be seen.
“He’s good enough to cope with the pressure, it’s amazing in football, you see scenarios like this all the time.
“Players get injured and a replacement comes in and they can be a superstar.
“It could be a big season for him. It will be good for the Newcastle fans to have a hometown boy there too.”
