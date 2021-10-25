With Newcastle’s relegation-threatened position many pundits have suggested a return for Sam Allardyce.

The ex-Sunderland manager took charge on Tyneside in 2007 but didn’t see out the season before his sacking.

On Gillette Soccer Saturday, though, talk turned towards the possibility of Big Sam returning.

Former Tottenham Hotspur central defender Michael Dawson said: “I think whoever comes in needs to know the Premier League.”

Kris Boyd said: “Like Sam?

Dawson responded: “Do you know what? It wouldn’t be so bad. Keep them up.”

Jeff Stelling said: “Come on, let’s keep this serious. I love Sam, I love Sam, but he has been there before, he is not going back again.

“Newcastle fans, if you thought they were toxic towards Steve Bruce, if Sam went back again, they would be super toxic.”

Newcastle United' s new owners have held talks with former Roma manager Paulo Fonseca.

But it is understood that several candidates are being considered by the Saudi-backed consortium.

