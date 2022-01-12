Newcastle United are gearing up for a monumental Premier League relegation battle clash this weekend, when they take on Watford at St James’ Park.

The Magpies head into the game off the back of a harrowing 1-0 FA Cup third round exit to Cambridge United, and will be expected to produce a suitable response when they take on the Hornets.

As things stand, just two points separate the sides in a tightly-packed lower end of the table, and the game is shaping up to be a real ‘six-pointer’ in the battle for survival.

The last time the two sides faced each other, back in September, the two sides played out a 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road, with Ismaila Sarr levelling up for the hosts after Sean Longstaff’s first half goal.

Speaking ahead of the eagerly anticipated game, Magpies legend Alan Shearer discussed the relegation struggle with Optus Sport, and said: “Norwich, Watford and I always say Burnley will have enough but I’ve watched Burnley a few times in December and been really surprised by how poor they’ve been defensively.

“I know they don’t concede as many as the other teams in the relegation battle do but going forward they haven’t scored as much either.

“They’ve got [Maxwel] Cornet who can produce spectacular goals so I’m going to say Burnley (to go down) and let’s hope that Newcastle can get out of it.”

Take a look at today's biggest stories from the Premier League, as the top tier sides continue to gear up for the weekend action:

