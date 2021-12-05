The club’s captain missed Tuesday night's game against Norwich City through suspension – and Federico Fernandez impressed after coming off the bench following the dismissal of Ciaran Clark, who had started in Lascelles’s absence.

Asked about Lascelles in the buildup to Saturday’s game against Burnley, Howe said: "He's a hugely-important player, because he has physicality and pace in our back line and they're qualities we need. I really like Jamaal, and I think there's a lot more to come from him. I think we can take his game to new heights.”