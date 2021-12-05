The club’s captain missed Tuesday night's game against Norwich City through suspension – and Federico Fernandez impressed after coming off the bench following the dismissal of Ciaran Clark, who had started in Lascelles’s absence.
Asked about Lascelles in the buildup to Saturday’s game against Burnley, Howe said: "He's a hugely-important player, because he has physicality and pace in our back line and they're qualities we need. I really like Jamaal, and I think there's a lot more to come from him. I think we can take his game to new heights.”
On 32-year-old Fernandez’s performance, Howe added: “I thought he was outstanding. He's a model professional. He prepared well, trained well. He’s done everything right in between (appearances). I think hes going to be invaluable.”
1. Randolph set for exit
Darren Randolph is likely to leave West Ham United in January. (ExWHUemployee) (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)
Photo: Alex Davidson
2. Spurs want Zaniolo
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is keen for the Premier League club to bring Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo to north London. (Corriere dello Sport) (Photo by Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/Getty Images)
Photo: Mario Carlini / Iguana Press
3. Toffees hold Benitez talks
Everton have called an emergency board meeting to discuss Rafa Benitez’s future. (Mirror) (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Photo: Laurence Griffiths
4. Battle on for Azmoun
Everton are set to battle Arsenal for the free transfer of Zenit St Petersburg forward Sardar Azmoun next summer with Farhad Moshiri and Marcel Brands big fans. (90min) (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Photo: Catherine Ivill