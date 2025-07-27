Anthony Elanga, Eddie Howe and Marc Guehi | Getty Images

Newcastle United have endured a frustrating start to the summer transfer window with just Anthony Elanga joining the club. They have seen interest in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, James Trafford and Hugo Ekitike end in disappointment with all six players moving elsewhere to Premier League rivals.

Eddie Howe and his squad are currently in Asia for their pre-season tour, although Alexander Isak has stayed on Tyneside amid great speculation over his future. Although the sums of money they would receive from selling Isak this summer could prove transformational in helping them rebuild their squad, Newcastle United will be desperate to keep hold of the striker and frustrate Liverpool in their pursuit.

Elsewhere, there are gaps in the squad that need to be filled, including at centre-back and as a back-up to Isak should he remain at the club. Brentford’s Yoane Wissa has been listed as a potential option for the latter, whilst a handful of defenders have been linked with a move to Tyneside throughout the summer window.

Here, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s starting XI would look like according to all the latest transfer rumours. Would you like to see this team at St James’ Park? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

GK: Nick Pope

Losing out on James Trafford’s signature means Pope will likely begin the season as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

RB: Tino Livramento

Livramento was brilliant towards the end of last season and with England U21’s this summer. He could be a real force to be reckoned with next season.

CB: Marc Guehi

Whilst interest in Guehi may have cooled in recent times, the longer he remains a Crystal Palace player, the more the Eagles may free up their stance on his exit. They will be desperate to avoid losing him on a free - and that could work in Newcastle United’s favour. Snapping him up from under Liverpool’s noses would also be a sweet moment for the Magpies if they are able to do that.

CB: Sven Botman

Hopefully Botman can stay fit this season and remind everyone of his immense qualities after two frustrating campaigns.

LB: Lewis Hall

Hall was one of Newcastle’s best players last season before injury curtailed his campaign. There is huge excitement surrounding what he can deliver next term if he remains injury free.

CM: Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes will again lead the side next season. His first campaign as captain was near-perfect as they won a trophy and secured Champions League qualification.

CM: Sandro Tonali

Tonali has become one of the Premier League’s best midfielders and will be a shoe-in to start most matches next season.

CM: Joelinton

Joelinton’s absence towards the end of last season reminded everyone just what a force he is in the middle of the park.

RW: Anthony Elanga

Newcastle United fans are desperate to see Elanga in action and caught a slight glimpse of him at Celtic Park last weekend.

ST: Alexander Isak

Isak scored 23 Premier League goals last season but has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool this summer. Newcastle United’s stance remains that he is not for sale and they will hope to continue to rebuff interest from Anfield in the striker.

Gordon had an underwhelming season last year by his usual sky-high standards and will be desperate to hit the ground running next year.