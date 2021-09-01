Newcastle United transfer survey: We want YOUR views on Steve Bruce, Mike Ashley and takeover as fans fume about lack of depth, quality and signings

We want your views on Newcastle United's summer transfer business.

Joe Willock arrived from Arsenal in a £25million deal but he was the only signing of the summer with many arguing the squad is now weaker than it was last season.

Today we launch our latest NUFC Survey and we want your views on the lack of the business done, what next for Steve Bruce and your hopes – or fears – for the season ahead with Newcastle United once again expected to be battling for survival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United have a free weekend due to the international break with Bruce’s squad next in action away to Manchester United a week on Saturday.

Our survey will run until the weekend and we will then publish the results in full.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.