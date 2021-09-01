Newcastle United transfer survey: We want YOUR views on Steve Bruce, Mike Ashley and takeover as fans fume about lack of depth, quality and signings
Newcastle United fans have been expressing their anger and frustration after a bitterly disappointing summer transfer window – with just one player arriving.
Joe Willock arrived from Arsenal in a £25million deal but he was the only signing of the summer with many arguing the squad is now weaker than it was last season.
Today we launch our latest NUFC Survey and we want your views on the lack of the business done, what next for Steve Bruce and your hopes – or fears – for the season ahead with Newcastle United once again expected to be battling for survival.
Newcastle United have a free weekend due to the international break with Bruce’s squad next in action away to Manchester United a week on Saturday.
Our survey will run until the weekend and we will then publish the results in full.