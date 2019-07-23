Newcastle United transfer & takeover news: THREE deals eyed as Sheff Wed complain over Steve Bruce move, winger linked plus Joelinton latest
Will today be the day when Newcastle United break their transfer record for the second time in 2019?
By Liam Kennedy
Tuesday, 23 July, 2019, 07:35
A deal for Brazilian Joelinton is edging closer, so too, it seems, is the transfer of French winger Allan Saint-Maximin. We will have all the latest NUFC news, throughout the day – just click refresh and scroll down.