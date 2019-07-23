Newcastle United transfer & takeover news: THREE deals eyed as Sheff Wed complain over Steve Bruce move, winger linked plus Joelinton latest

Will today be the day when Newcastle United break their transfer record for the second time in 2019?

By Liam Kennedy
Tuesday, 23 July, 2019, 07:35
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 21: A general view of St. James Park ahead of the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace at St. James Park on October 21, 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

A deal for Brazilian Joelinton is edging closer, so too, it seems, is the transfer of French winger Allan Saint-Maximin. We will have all the latest NUFC news, throughout the day – just click refresh and scroll down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter