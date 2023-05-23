Newcastle transfer target likes social media post confirming Champions League return

Thuram is set to leave German outfit Borussia Monchengladbach when his contract expires this month and has attracted interest from across Europe, including Newcastle. The Magpies secured Champions Leaguefootball for the first time in over 20 years with a 0-0 draw against Leicester City at St James’ Park on Monday night.

Newcastle’s return to the Champions League boosts Eddie Howe’s transfer budget and increases the club’s pulling power as they look to bolster the squad over the summer.

Thuram has scored 16 goals in 30 appearances for Gladbach this season and will be one of the most sought after free agents in Europe upon his release from the Bundesliga club. In addition to being able to offer Champions League football, Newcastle also have one of Thuram’s close friends at the club in Allan Saint-Maximin.

After helping Newcastle secure a top four finish, Saint-Maximin posted a Champions League graphic on Instagram along with the caption: “Making history 🆑 @championsleague@nufc 🖤🤍.”

And the post was, of course, liked by Thuram - who regularly interacts with the Newcastle No. 10 on social media.

The pair played youth football at Boulogne-Billancourt together and as well as represented France at Under-17, Under-20 and Under-21 level. And Saint-Maximin has made no secret of his desire for Newcastle to sign Thuram.

“He is a great player and I hope we have a chance to take him here.” Saint-Maximin told The Gazette earlier in the season. “For me, he’s a great player. I’ve known this guy a long time. I’ve been playing football with him when I was very young.

“I know all his family. He has great parents. He’s an incredible guy.”

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

