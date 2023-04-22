Newcastle were in need of a back-up goalkeeper to Nick Pope following an injury to Karl Darlow and Martin Dubravka joining Manchester United on loan. But as Darlow’s injury came outside of the transfer window, The Magpies were forced to look at the free agent market for reinforcements.

Former England goalkeeper Ben Foster was one player the club contacted as he was available following his release from Watford in the summer. But the then 39-year-old turned down the chance to return to the Premier League back in September, effectively confirming his retirement before signing for National League side Wrexham last month.

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster reacts during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Watford at St. James Park on January 15, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Speaking back in September, Foster explained the decision to turn down Newcastle: “I live in the Midlands, and to get to Newcastle by car is about four hours. It’s a bit of a trek, and it’s not one you can commute to everyday, back and forth.

“Even when I was at Watford, I was driving back and forth every day. I’m established in the Midlands.

"It works, it’s perfect for me. This offer comes in, and it’s Newcastle, and, genuinely, I’ve gone ‘oh my gosh, this is massive’.

“I kind of had this feeling in me that I didn’t really want to do it, just because of the upheaval, but if they’re willing to pay me a really good wage, it’s something you’ve got to respect, simple as that.

“I said a weekly wage that I wanted. Deep down, I’d hoped they were going to say that [no], because when I heard about Newcastle, it was a nice feeling to feel wanted.

"Since the end of last season, I’d had a few offers, but none were real Premier League concrete offers.”

Foster added: "You know when people say you have to go with your gut feeling? I had a feeling deep down that I just don’t want to do it.”

Ben Foster ‘so close’ to joining Newcastle

Newcastle ended up signing former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius instead. The German remains contracted at St James’ Park until the end of the season after initially joining on a half-season deal that was extended in January.

This week, Foster revisited the Newcastle link while speaking to Magpies goalkeeper Nick Pope on his podcast. During the show, Foster told Pope he was ‘so close’ to joining him at Newcastle but was happy with the decision he made.

"This is the chatter that goes on in real life between footballers,” Foster said. “Obviously with the Newcastle move, I text you [Pope] straight away.

“You’ve messaged me and said, ‘can't believe you didn't sign for the Toon just because I haven't been on the podcast yet!

"I put, 'sorry mate, I was so close too, I just couldn't move away from the family basically. I woke up the next day and knew I'd made the right decision.”

But Foster certainly considered Newcastle’s offer, even asking a former Bournemouth goalkeeper about Eddie Howe’s management.

“I remember texting Aaron Ramsdale about Eddie Howe asking him about 'what days off does Eddie Howe give?'” Foster laughed.