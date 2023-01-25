The 21-year-old was a ‘planned absence’ from Everton training on Tuesday but has remained out for Wednesday’s session as Newcastle look to make him their first major January signing. The Magpies have made an approach to buy the winger from the struggling Toffees though no fee has been agreed so far.

Sky Sports have reported that there remains a gap in the two clubs’ valuation of the player. Everton previously quoted £60million for Gordon in the summer with Newcastle having a £35million bid rejected in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Gordon of Everton reacts after going down in the penalty area during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton FC at St. James Park on October 19, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

But the managerless side could be convinced to sell the youngster for a lower fee and personal terms with The Magpies are not expected to be an issue.

With less than a week to go in the January transfer window, teenager Garang Kuol remains the club’s only signing so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And after Tuesday night’s 1-0 win over Southampton in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe claimed to have no knowledge of Gordon’s potential incoming.

“Honestly, I’ve got no idea,” he said. “I’ve been preparing for the game, so I’ve got no idea. But I wouldn’t comment on individual players anyway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve got no idea if we’ve got any closer to anything, but we’re actively looking, I’ve said that. But, as of tonight, I have no update.”