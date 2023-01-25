Newcastle United transfer target misses training again with first major January signing close
Anthony Gordon has missed Everton training for the second consecutive day as he closes in on a move to Newcastle United.
The 21-year-old was a ‘planned absence’ from Everton training on Tuesday but has remained out for Wednesday’s session as Newcastle look to make him their first major January signing. The Magpies have made an approach to buy the winger from the struggling Toffees though no fee has been agreed so far.
Sky Sports have reported that there remains a gap in the two clubs’ valuation of the player. Everton previously quoted £60million for Gordon in the summer with Newcastle having a £35million bid rejected in the summer.
But the managerless side could be convinced to sell the youngster for a lower fee and personal terms with The Magpies are not expected to be an issue.
With less than a week to go in the January transfer window, teenager Garang Kuol remains the club’s only signing so far.
And after Tuesday night’s 1-0 win over Southampton in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe claimed to have no knowledge of Gordon’s potential incoming.
“Honestly, I’ve got no idea,” he said. “I’ve been preparing for the game, so I’ve got no idea. But I wouldn’t comment on individual players anyway.
“I’ve got no idea if we’ve got any closer to anything, but we’re actively looking, I’ve said that. But, as of tonight, I have no update.”
Should Gordon sign for Newcastle, he would be cup tied for the Carabao Cup but could be available for the return to Premier League action at home to West Ham United on February 4.