Newcastle United transfer target opens up on his future as striker's contract runs down
Newcastle United transfer target Jarrod Bowen has opened up on his ‘uncertain’ future at Championship outfit Hull City.
Magpies’ head coach Steve Bruce is a massive fan of the frontman, but was unwilling to ask United to press ahead with a summer deal with the Tigers wanting £20million for the player.
Given Bruce’s difficult relationship with the Hull hierarchy, the fact the manager signed Bowen for pennies from non-league and given his contract is up in the summer, the United boss was not keen to push for a deal.
But that could all change in January, especially with United the joint lowest scorers in the Premier League – and the team who creates the least amount of goalscoring opportunities.
Bowen’s form in the second tier has piqued the interest of a number of top flight clubs and Hull could cash in during the winter window.
The player, though, is keeping his options open.
Speaking to the Hull Daily Mail, Bowen said: “If I leave, I leave, if I don’t, I am loving it here.
“What will be, will be. I have just got to keep my head down, I have got agents that take care of all of that.
“I am playing football so I am not surprised that I didn’t leave. It is out of my hands what happens off the pitch, I have just got to (perform) on the pitch.”
The 22-year-old has six goals in 13 games for Hull this season – one more than United’s season tally. Bowen scored 22 in 46 last season.