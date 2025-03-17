Newcastle United transfer ‘target’ sends Alexander Isak cheeky seven-word message

Getty Images

Amongst all the celebrations following Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup final win, one reported Newcastle United target sent Alexander Isak a message.

Isak netted Newcastle United’s second goal at Wembley - one that ensured they would end their seven-decade wait for a major domestic trophy. Coming just seven minutes into the second-half, and seven minutes of action following Dan Burn’s opener, Isak ensured he would etch his name in the history books and be forever remembered as a Magpies Wembley hero.

Taking to Instagram, Isak posted a photo of the celebrations with a whole host of footballers revealing their delight for the 25-year-old. Amongst them was Isak’s international teammate Anthony Elanga.

Elanga has been linked with a move to St James’ Park in recent times and was reportedly the subject of a summer transfer deadline day bid from Tyneside, only for Nottingham Forest to refuse their advances. Replying to Isak’s post, Elanga, who will join him on international duty later this month with his services at club level not required until April, wrote: ‘Langesennnn!!!!! Enjoy, just don’t be late tomorrow’.

Elanga was on the losing side at the City Ground back in August as Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup journey got underway with a penalty shootout win over the Tricky Trees.

Bruno Guimaraes’ Carabao Cup reaction

The Brazilian cut an emotional figure at full-time after becoming the first Newcastle United captain to lift a domestic trophy at Wembley in seven decades. “It’s all for these fans,” Guimaraes told Sky Sports in the aftermath of the full-time whistle. “They deserve everything. When I first came here I said I wanted to put my name in history.

"We can now say we are the champions again. This is one of the best days of my life.

“I don't have any words. It's the best day of my life. For them [the fans] it's like the World Cup. People have grown up and not seen us as champions. My first year as captain of this club and it's one of the best days. This is unbelievable.

“This is my second home. We are making history. Some day when I leave this club I want the fans to sing my name the way they do to Shearer. He text me before the game. I'm so emotional today."

Guimaraes also took to Instagram to celebrate Newcastle’s win with Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior commenting on his post. ‘Congrats to my brother’ wrote the Ballon D’Or nominee.

Mehrdad Ghodoussi, who was at Wembley to watch Guimaraes and co lift the trophy, also shared his emotions on Guimaraes’ Instagram, writing: ‘I remember our first zoom. Love you and congratulations’.