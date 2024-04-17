Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barcelona forward Raphinha has reportedly been subject to a rejected £51.2million bid from a Premier League club.

Spanish outlet SPORT have reported that an unnamed Premier League side made a €60million (£51.2m) bid for the Brazilian which was rejected by Barcelona. The La Liga side would listen to offers closer to €80m (£68.3m), according to the report.

Raphinha joined Barcelona from Leeds United in 2022 in a deal worth around £50million. Since then, the 27-year-old has made 81 appearances for the Catalan outfit, scoring 19 goals.

The former Leeds man has been linked with several Premier League clubs in the past, including Newcastle United. Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have also been credited with an interest.

Since selling Raphinha, Leeds suffered relegation to the Championship but are currently pushing for promotion back to the Premier League. Daniel Farke’s side currently sit third in the Championship table, one point off the automatic promotion places with three games remaining - they are guaranteed at least a play-off place.

Raphinha scored 17 goals in 67 appearances for Leeds between 2020 and 2022 before the club agreed to a record sale fee to Barcelona.

Newcastle could find themselves in the market for a winger this summer as they consider potential upgrades on the likes of Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron. The Magpies will also assess 19-year-old Yankuba Minteh in the summer after his impressive loan spell at Feyenoord.