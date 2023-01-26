Newcastle have reportedly made contact with Athletico and the 17-year-old Brazil Under-20 forward’s representatives, according to Globo Esporte in Brazil. The teenager already has 57 career appearances under his belt in all competitions, scoring 14 goals.

Roque has also been linked with big European clubs such as Barcelona, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Athletico technical director Luis Felipe Scolari admitted that the young forward will probably be sold providing ‘enough money’ is put forward by an interested party.

Brazil's Vitor Roque heads the ball during the South American U-20 championship first round football match against Brazil at the Pascual Guerrero Stadium in Cali, Colombia, on January 23, 2023. (Photo by JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP) (Photo by JOAQUIN SARMIENTO/AFP via Getty Images)

“Vitor will probably be sold," the former Chelsea manager told Globo Esporte. “He’s 17-years-old and has a lot, a lot to learn on the field, but he has been forged, since he was 16, playing in the Campeonato Brasileiro and Libertadores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a 17-year-old boy, with the mind and experience of a 24, 25 year old. He’s ready, but he has to develop. When they come up with enough money, I think they sell.”

Roque reportedly has an £88million release in his contract at Athletico Paranaense. While no club would come close to offering such a fee at this stage, it is an indication of how highly rated he is at the Brazilian club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies have established strong links with Brazil over the past 12 months with the revival of Joelinton and signing of instant fan-favourite Bruno Guimaraes, who previously played for Paranaense.