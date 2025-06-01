The Shields Gazette has launched a new NUFC WhatsApp channel.

What has Eddie Howe said about Newcastle United’s transfer plans?

Ahead of the window opening, Eddie Howe has doubled down on his ‘big summer’ for Newcastle United in the transfer market claim with the window set to open this weekend.

The summer transfer window will initially run from June 1 to June 10 ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup before re-opening on June 16 for the summer. Newcastle will be heading into the summer transfer window with a different mindset compared to previous windows, where transfer spending and recruitment was limited.

Last summer, Newcastle entered June knowing they needed to sell players to comply with PSR and avoid a potential points deduction. It led to a very uncertain month for the club and its players before the sales of Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson for a combined fee of £68million to Brighton and Nottingham Forest respectively, saw them out of trouble.

When asked to elaborate on what a ‘big summer’ means for Newcastle, Howe told The Gazette: “Yeah, the difference in mentality, really, for where we were, knowing that we, this time last year, we were in a selling position, we needed to raise revenue.

“And that's a totally different mindset to being in the one that we are now, with a different mindset and different possibilities. It is a big summer for us because every transfer window is big. “You want to go, preferably, into the new season with a stronger squad than the one that you entered with. And that's always the challenge.”

