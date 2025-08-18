Yoane Wissa's powerful reaction as Newcastle United transfer chase takes fresh twist

Yoane Wissa has issued a strong reaction following fresh transfer claims regarding a potential move from Brentford to Newcastle United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wissa missed Brentford’s opening weekend defeat to Nottingham Forest amid the transfer speculation linking him with a move to Newcastle.

The 28-year-old is keen to join The Magpies with personal terms not an issue, it’s just a case of Brentford accepting a transfer bid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bees have already rejected a £25million bid from Newcastle for Wissa. A deal of around £35million was mooted but fresh claims on Monday state Brentford are now looking for £60million for the forward.

Newcastle United will walk away from £60m Yoane Wissa deal - but remain in talks

The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope has claimed that Newcastle won’t deal in the £50million to £60million range being reported for Wissa, but there remains hope that an agreement can be reached with talks resuming this week.

Newcastle are still looking to bring in two strikers before the end of the transfer window on September 1 with Wissa viewed as a replacement for Callum Wilson, who left as a free agent earlier in the summer.

“I think it's been my wish to get a striker and we needed to replace Callum most,” Howe said after the draw at Villa Park. “I can't say that enough. It's not like we're looking at any other area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've been looking to recruit a striker to replace Callum.Callum's a big miss, not just his playing ability, but his personality. So that's what we're looking to do.”

Yoane Wissa’s strong reaction amid NUFC transfer speculation

Newcastle were expected to push ahead and strike a deal for Wissa this week, but Brentford’s stance complicates matters.

And following the reports of Brentford’s eye-watering valuation, Wissa has made a dramatic change to his Instagram account in what appears to be a show of frustration at the situation.

Wissa has unfollowed Brentford on Instagram and removed any reference to the club from his account, including his profile picture, which is now just black.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those wondering, Alexander Isak still follows Newcastle United and his bio reads: “Footballer for @nufc & @Swment.”

Whether that will change in the coming weeks remains to be seen.

But it’s been a month since Newcastle first approached Brentford over a potential deal for Wissa and a transfer is yet to come to fruition.

According to transfer expert Ben Jacobs, Wissa is unhappy that Brentford are playing hardball over a sale after informing the player that he could be sold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacobs adds that Brentford told Wissa he would be able to leave for just £26million this summer as he heads into the final year of his contract, with an option of a further year.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Could this impact Alexander Isak’s future at NUFC?

Although Wissa is viewed as a Wilson replacement, Newcastle failing to sign him would almost certainly rule out an exit for Isak in the final weeks of the transfer window.

The Magpies are unlikely to entertain any fresh offers from Liverpool for Isak without signing at least one striker first. They would ideally look to bring in a replacement for Isak too with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain’s Goncalo Ramos and Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson linked, though no official bids have been made.