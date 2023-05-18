The Bayer Leverkusen winger was targeted by Newcastle last summer after an impressive 2021-22 campaign in the Bundesliga but The Magpies were ultimately priced out of a move for the Frenchman. The 23-year-old has scored 14 goals in 45 matches for Leverkusen this season while also contributing with 11 assists.

And he is expected to be sought after once again this summer with Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Arsenal all credited with an interest. Newcastle also had scouts watch Diaby in action last month.

Although Newcastle’s interest in Diaby was thought to have cooled given Leverkusen’s £60million valuation, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano maintains that The Magpies remain very much interested in the French international.

Speaking on his Here We Go Podcast, Romano said: “Around Moussa Diaby there is a lot of interest. I would include Newcastle and PSG, for sure, because many clubs have sent scouts to follow this boy.

“At the moment, I’m not aware of anything advanced with Real Madrid.”

Newcastle will be hopeful of making several big additions to their squad over the summer as they prepare for European football. The Magpies currently occupy a Champions League spot which will be enticing to potential transfer targets should they secure a top four spot at the end of the season.

