Newcastle United could have a very busy summer transfer window on their hands.

With European football set to make its long awaited return to St James’ Park next season, the Magpies will undoubtedly strengthen their first-team squad when the transfer window opens.

That means that some current squad members will have to make way for the new arrivals - but just who could those casualties be and who definitely won’t be leaving the club this summer?

Here, we take a look at 17 players that could leave the club when the summer transfer window opens and five that won’t be sold this summer.

How many of these do you think will leave the club? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Ryan Fraser Fraser has been training with the Under 21's recently, with Howe detailing the reasons for this decision. "Ryan's training with the Under-21s. I made the decision to concentrate on players that are committed to Newcastle. For the benefit of the group, I've made that call." Fraser's time at the club is expected to come to an end this summer.

Matt Ritchie Ritchie has been at Newcastle for seven years but with his current deal at the club expiring at the end of the season, it's likely the former Cherries man will be allowed to leave the club this summer.

Garang Kuol Kuol struggled at times in Scotland but there's no doubting his immense potential. Another loan move may be what he needs to regain confidence and play regular senior football.

Jeff Hendrick Hendrick's loan at Championship side Reading has been completed and he is expected to leave St James' Park this summer. The Republic of Ireland international doesn't appear to have a future at Newcastle United.