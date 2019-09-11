Newcastle United transfers and takeover news: Coach reveals why he turned down Magpies vacancy plus Premier League giants eye midfielder move
Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta was the bookmakers’ favourite to land the Newcastle United job for much of the summer.
And the Spaniard, a coach under Pep Guardiola at City, has revealed why he did not jump at the chance to take the Magpies hotseat.
“I was about to leave [for Arsenal], but I stopped myself. The first [time] was different, the second [Newcastle] was mostly me,” he told SER Catalunya.
“Firstly, that I am not in a hurry and I have not felt that I need to take the step.
“There are important conditions, especially in a first experience for me, that are vital. I learned that these are essential to develop what you want, no matter how clear your vision is.
“And the third is a matter of loyalty, when you promise someone to continue next year, with little time to manoeuvre, it was not appropriate to make that decision.”
Meanwhile, Newcastle United are expected to have cash to spend in the January transfer window – should Steve Bruce feel the need to strengthen.
Here’s the 13 players they may take a look at.
It framed a summer – the will they, won’t they takeover saga involving Newcastle United and mystery gulf buyers the Bin Zayed Group.
Here’s the inside story on the summer that was (or wasn’t).
Elsewhere, Sean Longstaff has been hitting the headlines again – with Manchester United set to rekindle their interest in January.
And the player has also addressed how the talk of a move from St James’s Park had an impact on him in the summer.
