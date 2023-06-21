Maddison has been away on international duty with England and Newcastle United stars Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier. The Magpies have been heavily linked with a move for the 26-year-old this summer after having two bids rejected by Leicester last year.

The Foxes are holding out for £60million for the player following their relegation to the Championship while Newcastle will be looking to do a deal for under the £50million considering Maddison has just a year remaining on his contract.

United are reportedly pushing to agree a deal for the England star this week and want the player at the club for the start of pre-season next month.

But that could be hard to do if Maddison’s latest Instagram post is anything to go by with the England international preparing for a break.

He posted an image of himself getting on a plane to Ibiza with the caption: “Long season done. Time for a break with family & friends.”

But Wilson was quick to jokingly reprimand his England and potential future Newcastle team-mate as he responded to the post: “Easy you!”

Last summer, Newcastle completed the signing of top target Sven Botman ahead of pre-season with the Dutch defender briefly flying to Newcastle from his summer break in Majorca before returning after completing the move. They may look to do the same with Maddison this time around.