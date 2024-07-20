AFP via Getty Images

One reported Newcastle United target is said to have made his preferred destination clear

West Ham United’s deal to sign Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo has fallen through after the player rejected the opportunity to move the Hammers, according to reports.

Earlier this week, West Ham had reportedly agreed a season-long loan deal with Nice for Todibo. The defender has also been linked with Newcastle United as well as their Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester United.

The twice-capped France international has been the subject of intense speculation over the last 12 months after he impressed for the Ligue 1 club and became one of the most consistent defenders in French football’s top tier. After joining Les Aiglons on an initial loan deal in February 2021, Todibo made a permanent switch just months later and has gone on to make over 130 appearances in the last three and a half seasons.

A number of European football’s biggest clubs have reportedly monitored Todibo’s progress in recent years and there were suggestions Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment in Manchester United could prohibit a move for the defender as the INEOS supremo is also a majority shareholder in the Ligue 1 club. Speaking recently about the situation, he told Bloomberg: “They've said we can sell him to another Premiership club. But that's not fair on the player and I don't see what that achieves.”

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Todibo over the last six months but a deal had been struck between the Hammers and Nice over a loan deal with a €36m option to buy. However, in a fresh update Football Insider have reported that the move will not be happening as Tobido prefers to join Serie A giants Juventus with the Hammers now backing out of the deal.

Magpies sporting director Paul Mitchell is a fan of Tobido and the news will come as a boost as Newcastle seek to bolster their defensive options. talkSPORT have reported that the St James’ Park outfit are interested in the player and have held talks but given Tobido’s preference for a move to Juventus, it is unlikely the defender will join Newcastle at this stage.