Newcastle United transfers: Sandro Tonali became Newcastle United’s second signing of the summer on Monday - but what does Eddie Howe’s strongest starting XI look like?

Following their successes in the league last season, the Magpies will have to balance the demands of Premier League and Champions League football next term.

To do that, they must strengthen the options available at Howe’s disposal and the signing of Tonali certainly helps to improve the quality and depth of their midfield - something that had been stretched during the second-half of the season following Jonjo Shelvey’s departure to Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle are expected back in training soon ahead of their pre-season schedule that sees them face teams like Gateshead, Rangers, Chelsea and Brighton before the Premier League season kicks-off against Aston Villa on August 12.

Here, we take a look at what the best squad available to Howe currently looks like. Do you agree with our selection? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

GK: Nick Pope Pope impressed during his first season at St James' Park and will go into next season as their No.1 with an opportunity to play in the Champions League for the first time in his career.

RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier was named Newcastle United's player of the season last term and was instrumental in helping the side qualify for European football. He will likely go into the season as captain and will have another major role to play on the right of defence.

CB: Fabian Schar The Switzerland international was superb last season and although speculation over his long-term position in the first-team has grown recently, there's no doubt that Schar will be someone that Howe relies upon next season.

CB: Sven Botman Botman enjoyed a brilliant first season in England and hopes are very high that he can kick on and become even better next campaign.