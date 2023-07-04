Newcastle United transfers: Eddie Howe’s strongest XI after Sandro Tonali signing - photo gallery
Newcastle United transfers: Sandro Tonali became Newcastle United’s second signing of the summer on Monday - but what does Eddie Howe’s strongest starting XI look like?
Following their successes in the league last season, the Magpies will have to balance the demands of Premier League and Champions League football next term.
To do that, they must strengthen the options available at Howe’s disposal and the signing of Tonali certainly helps to improve the quality and depth of their midfield - something that had been stretched during the second-half of the season following Jonjo Shelvey’s departure to Nottingham Forest.
Newcastle are expected back in training soon ahead of their pre-season schedule that sees them face teams like Gateshead, Rangers, Chelsea and Brighton before the Premier League season kicks-off against Aston Villa on August 12.
Here, we take a look at what the best squad available to Howe currently looks like. Do you agree with our selection? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there: