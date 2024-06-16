The summer transfer window is now open and Newcastle United have the chance to strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad ahead of the new season. After a very quiet January, the Magpies will likely be a lot busier in the transfer market this time around.
The club will look to offload players as a way to raise funds in order to buy talent. They have already made a move to sign Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth, whilst they remain interested in Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford in a way to strengthen their goalkeeping department.
As expected, a whole host of names have been linked with a move to St James’ Park - but who could the Magpies look to sign between now and August 30? To understand this, we consulted Football Manager to see who they believe may sign this summer.
Here, we have used Football Manager 2024 to simulate into the future and predict what Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United starting squad will look like at the beginning of the 2024/25 season. Would you like to see this team at St James’ Park? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.