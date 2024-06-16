The summer transfer window is now open and Newcastle United have the chance to strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad ahead of the new season. After a very quiet January, the Magpies will likely be a lot busier in the transfer market this time around.

The club will look to offload players as a way to raise funds in order to buy talent. They have already made a move to sign Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth, whilst they remain interested in Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford in a way to strengthen their goalkeeping department.

As expected, a whole host of names have been linked with a move to St James’ Park - but who could the Magpies look to sign between now and August 30? To understand this, we consulted Football Manager to see who they believe may sign this summer.