The summer transfer window is officially open for Newcastle United and Premier League clubs.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the initial 10-day temporary transfer window ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, the summer transfer window proper is now officially open and will run through until September 1.

Newcastle United were looking to get their business done quickly but couldn’t strike a deal in the initial transfer window. Top targets Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo have opted to join Manchester United while initial talks over a deal with Burnley for James Trafford have stalled over an asking price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is still confidence Newcastle can get a deal done with the latter, while moves are also being made to sign two promising Premier League attacking players.

Newcastle United make Anthony Elanga enquiry

Newcastle have reignited their interest in Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga after holding talks over the potential signing of the winger last summer.

Elanga, 23, has proceeded to have a solid campaign with Forest, contributing six goals and 12 assists to help them finish seventh in the Premier League. Nottingham Forest will be competing in the Conference League next season, looking to follow in the footsteps of Chelsea and West Ham United in lifting the new European trophy.

Newcastle and Forest have a good working relationship, having previously agreed a double deal for Elliot Anderson and Odysseas Vlachodimos that helped The Magpies avoid a PSR points deduction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But getting a deal over the line for Elanga could be considerably trickier. Forest reportedly value Elanga at £60million, a fee Newcastle would be reluctant to pay up front.

Elanga joined Forest from Manchester United for £15million back in 2023. As per Manchester Evening News, The Red Devils have a sell-on clause in Elanga’s deal, so would benefit financially if Newcastle could reach an agreement with Forest.

But he’s not the only player The Magpies are considering a big-money move for.

NUFC want Joao Pedro

Brighton & Hove Albion striker Joao Pedro is another forward on Newcastle’s radar once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle agreed a £30million deal and long-term contract to sign the Brazilian from Watford back in 2022 but pulled out of the transfer in order to sign Alexander Isak instead - and what a good decision that turned out to be.

Joao Pedro ended up joining Brighton for £30million the following summer and has gone on to make 70 appearances for the club, scoring 30 goals.

But The Seagulls are understood to be open to selling the 23-year-old with a price-tag of around £60million reported by Sky Sports.

Joao Pedro would be viewed as an alternative attacking option to Alexander Isak, who suffered with injury towards the back end of the season. The Brazilian can also play in a deeper role or off the left wing and is highly rated by Newcastle’s recruitment team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, The Telegraph reported that Newcastle are yet to make a formal offer but believe an agreement with Brighton could be reached over a transfer fee.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Transfer window open and Newcastle United given PSR green light to complete £120m double transfer swoop

With the transfer window now open, Newcastle have the formal go-ahead to complete any transfers they wish to secure.

Unlike last June, Newcastle are not in PSR danger and have money to spend. While Newcastle would be reluctant to spend around £120million on signing Joao Pedro and Elanga, they are understood to have the PSR headroom to do so if a suitable payment structure could be agreed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire told The i Paper that Newcastle could afford to purchase at least two £60million players this summer on contracts of £120,000-a-week.

The report explains Newcastle could sign ‘several players’ valued at £60million, although the club has played down that prospect.

Maguire explained that a £60million player on £120,000-a-week would be booked for PSR purposes as costing £18million a season.

“If they buy two of them, they got more than that for qualifying for the Champions League,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle qualified for the Champions League after finishing fifth in the Premier League. The club received around £30million for competing in the 2023/24 Champions League though that figure is set to increase for next season’s competition.

Aston Villa received around £100million for reaching the Champions League quarter-final in the season just gone under the new format.