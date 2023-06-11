Eddie Howe took charge of Newcastle United in November 2019 with the club languishing in the relegation zone.
After guiding them to safety last season, he helped the Magpies secure Champions League football for the first time in two decades with a 4th placed finish this season.
Howe has transformed the club and the squad he inherited from Steve Bruce and flavoured with a few fantastic signings, they have gone from strength to strength under his management.
Here, we rate every signing made by Newcastle United during Howe’s time at the club and rank them from worst to best:
1. Harrison Ashby - N/A
Ashby hasn’t started a game for the first-team yet and whilst hopes are high for his future, he hasn’t been afforded the opportunity to showcase his talents just yet.
2. Garang Kuol - N/A
The Australian moved to Newcastle with much fanfare in winter with hopes that Kuol could be one of the next stars of the game. He was immediately shipped out on-loan to Hearts where he struggled to make an impact. His move to Tynecastle has little bearing on his Magpies future and it’s hoped that he can realise his obvious great potential whilst at St James’ Park.
3. Chris Wood - 5/10
Wood was brought in to be a back-up for the injured Callum Wilson and played the majority of games during his first half season at the club. He slipped down the pecking order last season and left during the winter. He managed just five goals during his year on Tyneside.
4. Matt Targett (permanent) - 5/10
After impressing last season, Targett joined the club on a permanent basis this summer but struggled for game time as Dan Burn impressed ahead of him.